Syme is all set for Saturday.

Connor Syme's Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open campaign has gone from a worry over the cut to a challenge at the top of the leaderboard.

A course record 62 on Friday turned Thursday's +1 71 completely on its head and helped him surge through the leaderboard.

It meant he was able to relax for the rest of Friday, knowing he would be well in the mix for the weekend at Gullane.

With conditions expected to be similar over the weekend as the first two days, Syme knows there will be chances out there for him to shoot low.

He said: "There's no denying that trying to make the cut was my main target on Friday.

"To get back into contention is an added bonus.

"If the weather stays like it has been then there will be more low scoring so hopefully I can just carry on."