Syme still eyes an Open place

Connor Syme missed out on a chance to qualify for the Open Championship at Carnoustie in a couple of weeks - but there’s still time for him to get onto the entrylist.

Three places at the Open were up for grabs at a qualifying event earlier this week at the The Renaissance Club.

The Drumoig European Tour pro was in contention for one of those slots until falling back during the second round of qualifying.

However, there are further places up for grabs at this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The leading three players, and ties, who finish in the top ten who are not already exempt will qualify.