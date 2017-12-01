Table toppers ready to return to action

League rugby resumes in Scotland this Saturday with round 11 of the National League programme following the three week break for the autumn test series.

Kirkcaldy proudly stand top of the National Division 2 table but with the three awkward fixtures in the next tranche of games before another three week break for the festive period.

This Saturday they travel to Lanarkshire to play Hamilton, relegated last spring but making a bold bid to go up again.

Although they currently stand in fourth place in the table they have played one game fewer than their rivals.

The missing fixture is against basement team Whitecraig, twice postponed already because of a waterlogged ground. Should they take full points when the game is eventually played it will take them up to second place.

It is now 12 seasons since Kirkcaldy last won at Laigh Bent, shipping 98 points on their most recent visit there two years ago, but it is a confident Blues team which will line up for the 2.00 p.m kick-off.

Hamilton lost comfortably on their last league outing four weeks to Lasswade. They fared no better in their second round National Cup match against Dumfries Saints.

Hamilton are captained by former Kirkcaldy leader Mark Wallace whose brother Greg is one Kirkcaldy’s co-captains.

The y pack is likely to be reinforced by the return of Matt Harvey from naval duties and his presence always gives his fellow forwards that extra bit of encouragement.

If he slots in at No 8 Dayle Turner will move out to the flank. It had been hoped that centre Josh Laird would have have recovered l from the knee injury suffered at Cupar in the cup tie in the first game of the season but he is likely to give this game a miss and come back when the Blues return to Cupar on league business on December 9.

Kirkcaldy 2nd XV also return to league business with an away against Dundee side Panmure at Forthill (kick-off 2.00 p.m).