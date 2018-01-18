Talented Fife AC athletes race to a medal haul in Edinburgh

Fife AC athletes were in action at the Inter District Cross Country, incorporating the Great Edinburgh Cross Country International and the Great Winter Run 5k, at scenic Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

No fewer than 13 of the club’s talented juniors and senior athletes represented the East District and the Scottish Universities teams after strong runs at both the East District and Scottish Universities Cross Country Championships earlier in the season.

Isla Hedley and Isla Thoms, who are both having brilliant cross country seasons so far, finished in fifth and eighth place respectively in the U13 girls’ race. Both girls were part of the gold medal winning East District team ahead of their West and North District rivals.

In his Inter District debut, Struan Bennet ran a fantastic race to finish in 7th place only 11 seconds behind gold medal winning Finlay Ross of Harmeny AC. Struan and his East District team mates won gold after placing 6 runners in the top 10.

Anna Hedley won the U15 girls race after a tough battle for gold with Anya Maclean of Garscube Harriers. Anna pulled away in the final stages of the race, finishing 7 seconds ahead of her West District rival in 14.56. Further back Anna Dalglish finished in 25th place.

Ben Sandilands ran confidently in the U15 boys’ race, sharing the lead at times and eventually finishing in fourth place in 14.10. Ben was followed home by the fast-improving Peter Scott, who finished just nine seconds behind in eighth place. Both Ben and Peter, who are coached in Kirkcaldy by Steve Doig, were part of the gold medal winning East District team.

Robert Sparks, previous winner of the U15 boys’ race, finished fourth place in the U17 men’s race and be part of the silver medal winning East District team.

Further behind was Iain McWhinnie finished 23rd in 23.25.

In the senior and junior men’s race, Logan Rees secured the bronze medal.

Younger brother Tristan fared well against older opposition, finishing 23rd overall and second Scottish junior. In the senior and junior women’s race, Annabel Simpson was 19th and Halina Rees was 29th.

In the international 4 x 1k relay, Steph Pennycook represented the Scotland A team with Jamie Williamson and Olympians Steph Twell and Jake Wightman. The team placed 5th behind some stiff competition from strong teams from GB, Europe and the USA.

Away from the cross country, Fife AC athletes were also in action at the Scottish Indoor Open at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Results were as follows:Cameron Marshall – 60m 7.38 (pb); 200m 24.02; Layla Zuill – 60m 8.12 (pb); 300m 42.15; Eve Rennie – 300m 46.56 (pb); Aislynn Crichton – 60m 8.43 (pb); 300m 44.91 (pb); Owen Miller – 1500m 4.03.13.