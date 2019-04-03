Tenerife training pays off as Derek finishes sixth

Para athlete Derek Rae put his warm weather training to good use as the Fife AC athlete finished sixth in the Tom Scott 10 road race earlier today in a 50 seconds personal best time of 51.52.

Derek went into the race having only recently returned to Fife following a spell of training in Tenerife.

The warm weather training and the Tom Scott 10 are part of Derek’s preparations for the 2109 Virgin Money London marathon which is only four weeks away.

Derek is coached by Ron Morrison at Fife AC and is supported by a multi disciplinary team at the Scottish Institute of Sport.

Before heading off to Tenerife Derek competed in the Vitality Big Half Marathon in London.

Race conditions were exceptionally challenging with strong headwinds throughout.

Derek kept his head down and addressed one mile at a time.

He ran in a small group but as runners dropped off the pace the challenge became even mentally tougher.

Derek crossed the line in 69.35, close to his PB of 69.25.

Richard Brickley MBE, chairman of Disability Sport Fife, said: “Congratulations Derek and all the very best with your preparations leading to London 2019.”