Tennis Scotland serves up top award to Eilidh

St Andrews tennis player Eilidh Smith (43), who plays at Blackhall LTC, was awarded Senior Player of the Year at the Tennis Scotland Awards 2018.

Eilidh, who runs a countryside holiday resort near to St Andrews successfully captained the Women’s GB 40s team to a bronze medal at the World Championships in Miami last year.

She said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by Tennis Scotland.

“After playing tennis for almost 40 years, I always think that your game is a work in progress, and I love that you have to take versatility and resilience with you every time you walk out on the court. After recently having a shoulder operation, I can’t wait to get on court again and have some fun.”

The Tennis Scotland Awards 2018 recognised the achievements, work and dedication of individuals, clubs, teams, tournaments and programmes throughout the country during the course of last year.

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds praised the high calibre of talent, saying: “Our ambition is to not only harness the success of our players on the world stage, but deliver a legacy that inspires more people across Scotland to play at a local level, and we can only do so with the support of many dedicated coaches, clubs and volunteers like those recognised in our awards.

