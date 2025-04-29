Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Really strong’ interest in eye-catching intiative offering discounted green fees at iconic venue

More than 10,000 applications from golfers across Scotland had been submitted in just over 48 hours for massively discounted green fees at St Andrews.

Under a Drive initiative launched last week by St Andrews Links Trust, golfers who reside in Scotland are being offered hundreds of tee times for a fraction of the normal cost.

A round on the Old Course, host of a record 30 Opens and set to stage the Claret Jug event again in 2027, is up for grabs for just £42.50 - an eighth of the usual high-season price of £340.

In total, 179 tee times are being made available at reduced prices for golf enthusiasts who live in Scotland across dates from May to October.

A golfer tees off on the 18th on the Old Course, where a few lucky people will be playing for just £42.50 this year | St Andrews Links Trust

The allocation means 716 golfers in total will be able to access a tee time on the Old, Castle, Jubilee and Eden courses at a fraction of the usual cost.

The closing date for the chance to play the Old Course on 21 May, when 11 tee times are on offer, was 9am today (Tuesday) and, as expected, the initiative has generated huge interest among golfers all over the country.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust told The Scotsman: “The response to The Drive initiative has been really strong with more than 10,000 applications from across Scotland for the discounted times so far. This shows the incredible appetite from golfers in Scotland to experience the Home of Golf.

“Golfers have until 29 April to apply for the discounted Old Course tee times for play on 21 May. Applications for our Eden Course rounds from 27 May to 3 June will close on 6 May.

“As a reminder, the discounted times as part of The Drive initiative are available on specific days and it’s important golfers read the details on our website and apply through the correct form at standrews.com/drive. We have seen a small number of golfers enter the daily Old Course ballot, which is not eligible for these discounted times.”

Under the initiative, a round on the Castle Course will cost just £22.50 - down from the usual green fees of £180. A game on the Jubilee and Eden courses, meanwhile, will cost just £18.75 (down from £150) and £9.50 (down from £75) respectively.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “As the Home of Golf, St Andrews Links Trust takes its responsibility to the sport incredibly seriously. That is why we are so excited to launch a new initiative offering golfers across Scotland the opportunity to play our historic and iconic courses at a lower price.

“Widening access to golf is a key objective for us, and over the coming years we hope we can continue to provide opportunities to golfers of all ages and abilities.

“Golf has become increasingly popular in recent years and with this demand for our courses has surged to unprecedented levels.

“We will continue to ensure that our ticket holders and visitors have the best experience possible, while ensuring that one of the country’s most precious golfing assets is available for the public, too.”