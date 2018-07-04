The scoring is low at Elmwood for club’s annual championships

The sun shone on all the fairways during Elmwood Golfing Society’s club championships.

Every match was closely contested over a gruelling 36 holes. The men’s scratch competition was won by Darrin Drummond and runner up was Euan Harrison. The men’s handicap winner was Rhys Jamieson – our youngest winner ever at the age of 14. Runner up was Stewart Halley.

The senior men’s competition was won by Brian Douglas and runner up was Alistair Brough. The ladies’ scratch competition was won by Deborah Macaskill and runner up was Liz Puller. The ladies’ Handicap cup was won by Jacqui Peebles and runner up was Margaret Scobie.