Third place for Anstruther’s Scott on a night of thrills

It was another gloriously sunny afternoon which gave way to a dry evening as drivers, teams and fans gathered at HRP Lochgelly Raceway this past Saturday for the latest slice of stock car action presented by Hardie Race Promotions.

Anstruther’s Scott Allardyce was part of the usual ministox chaos which ensued almost immediately on the drop of the green flag at the Fife track.

The drivers were having their usual early lap sort-out when when the collisions started with Ryan Borthwick among those coming a cropper in the early stages of the race.

Kai Gilmour was leading from the start and held on beyond halfway before his challenge came to an abrupt end as the fast-moving blue tops Gary Paterson, Mitchell Gold and Ciaran Adams arrived on the scene.

Paterson led briefly before Mitchell Gold took over to take a lead that he was not to relinquish as he took a fine win ahead of Adams and Allardyce.

The second heat followed a similar pattern to the first with Gilmour leading the early part of the race before some of the higher graded drivers made it to the sharp end of the pack.

Gold once again came through to take the win with Allardyce taking second but huge credit must go to young Kai Gilmour who held his nerve as the pressure increased to take a fine third place and a trophy.

The feature final was another great race from the ministox who are truly at their best around HRP Lochgelly Raceway but spare a thought for Kai Gilmour whose car refused to fire up on the starting grid.

The question on everyone’s lips was whether Mitchell Gold could take a hat-trick of wins and Gold hit the front early as he led within the first few laps.

However, Gold was in the thick of a battle and Barry Scott briefly took over the lead just after halfway before Gold retook the position and held on to complete his hat-trick with Ciaran Adams scooping another trophy with a runners-up finish while Scott Allardyce continued to underline his potential with an excellent third place.

The next slice of stock car action at Scotland’s premier stock car venue arrives this Saturday, May 26 and features 1300 stock cars, 2.0 hot rods, prostocks, CC rods and junior productions at HRP Lochgelly Raceway from 5:30pm.