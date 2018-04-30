Thornton Hibs 1-0 Dalkeith Thistle

Wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for their former coach, Tommy Quinn, who passed away earlier in the week, Thornton ground out a win against Dalkeith, with the visitors wondering how they failed to take anything from the game.



It was the Hibs who began the game on the front foot though with Adam Drummond sending in a low cross from the left that Chris Ireland failed to connect with properly, allowing Connar Easton to gather the ball with ease.

In the sixth minute, Ben Anthony struck a cross-cum shot from wide on the right that struck the face of the crossbar but he was to enjoy better luck later on.

Stewart Adams thought he’d given Dalkeith a seventh-minute lead with a thunderous strike that smashed off the underside of the bar.

He claimed, along with numerous team-mates that the ball had crossed the line when it hit the ground but, unlike 1966, the referee did not have an Azerbaijani linesman to assist him and the game carried on.

In the 41st minute, Dean McMillan was on the end of a heavy challenge that would surely have merited a free-kick, but as the ball ran though to Ben Anthony the ref correctly waved played on and this worked to the Hibs’ advantage as Anthony ran through and finished in style to give his side the lead.

In the second half, Dalkeith enjoyed a lot of possession in Thornton’s half but they found the Hibs defence in good form and when they did manage to work an opening, Jamie Roberts thwarted them with one save in particular from Adams being absolutely outstanding.

It was by no means one way traffic though with the closest thing to a Hibs second goal being a free-kick from Andy Adam that beat Easton but not the crossbar.

Thornton Hibs: Roberts, M.Robertson, McMillan, S.Drummond, Shields, A.Drummond, McNab, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Anthony. Subs: Coleman, Adam, Shanks, Crichton.