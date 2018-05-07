Thornton Hibs 1-1 Musselburgh

Champions elect, Musselburgh Athletic, were the visitors to Memorial Park on Saturday looking for the win that could have been enough for them to clinch the Premier League had results elsewhere gone their way.



Following a couple of chances at either end, it was the Hibs who took the lead in the 8th minute after Garry Thomson robbed Bradley Donaldson near the half-way line then ran 30 yards before despatching a beauty into the top corner of the net.

In the 41st minute they came close to doubling this lead when Daniel McNab’s corner kick was headed against his own crossbar by Gary Cherrie.

A minute before half-time, Chris Gray was sent-off for a second yellow card offence.

However, this didn’t appear to disadvantage the visitors as they managed to grab an equaliser on the hour mark when Mathu King celebrated becoming the man to make most appearances for the club by laying the ball on a plate for Stephen Macdonald to shoot home from close range.

That there were no more goals was down to the performance from Musselburgh’s number one, Alasdair Adams, who made terrific saves to deny Garry Thomson three times and Chris Ireland.

GI Joinery Hibs Man of the Match: Ian Shanks

Thornton Hibs: Clark, M.Robertson, McMillan, Shanks, Shields, Coleman, Crichton, A.Drummond, Ireland, Thomson, McNab. Subs: S.Drummond, Anthony, Watson, Mackie, Simpson.

Musselburgh Athletic: Adams, Lynch, Gray, Myles, Murphy, Cherrie, King, Davie, Donaldson, Whyte, Macdonald. Subs: McManus, Moffat, McDonald, Tufail.

Referee: Mr J.Bell.