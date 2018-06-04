Thornton Hibs 4-1 Fauldhouse

Thornton Hibs ended the 2017-18 campaign with one of their best performances of the season as they defeated the Premier League runners-up Fauldhouse United 4-1 at Memorial Park

Chris Ireland struck a double as he scored either side of Garry Thomson’s effort to put Thornton in a commanding position.

Darren Gribben gave Fauldhouse a glimmer of hope from the penalty spot, which was quickly snuffed out by Nathan Feeley as Hibs finished with a flourish before joining the Superleague next season after league reconstruction takes place in the Juniors.

Hibs started brightly and opened the scoring when a good move ended with Dale Robertson sending in a cross for Ireland to head home to give the Hibs an early lead.

Ireland turned provider in the 41st minute although Thomson still had a lot to do as he ran unchallenged from just inside the Fauldhouse half before shooting past John Hutchison.

The second half was in its infancy when Ireland claimed his second and the Hibs’ third when he ‘passed’ the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

Thomson came close to finding his second with a fierce drive from 20 yards but found Hutchison equal to the task with an equally impressive tip over.

The visitors pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, Gribben being the marksman after Jack Currie had been impeded by Jamie Roberts.

Just four minutes later though, the Hibs regained their three-goal advantage when Feeley enjoyed the honour of claiming their last goal of the season for the victory that saw them finish in a highly creditable sixth position.

Thornton Hibs: Roberts, D.Robertson, Crichton, Shanks, Lee, A.Drummond, McNab, Coleman, Ireland, Thomson, Anthony. Subs: Keatings, Feeley, Linton, Dursley Burns.

Fauldhouse United: Hutchison, Watson, Brown, Lawrie, Nolan, Stewart, Magee, Arrol, Currie, Gribben, Bennett. Subs: Higgins, Pyott, McCarroll, King, Thomson.

Referee: Mr C.McNab