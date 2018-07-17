Thornton Hibs ramp up preparation for Superleague

Thornton Hibs’ preparations for next season’s East Superleague campaign are being ramped up this week.

Hibs boss Craig Gilbert will be putting the team through its paces as part of the build-up to the season beginning on August 4.

First up is the Kelty Hearts Summer Tournament, held this weekend at New Central Park, Kelty.

Hibs will play Lowland League newcomers Kelty in the opening game at 1pm in what will prove to be a stern test of Hibs’ credentials.

Clydebank face Brora Rangers in the other game at 4pm.

The following day, the third and fourth-place play-off will kick off at noon, and then the final at 3pm.

The games keep coming thick and fast for the Hibs as they face Dundonald Bluebell at a neutral venue next Wednesday, before making the short journey to Kirkcaldy YMCA at Denfield on July 28.

The pre-season schedule will be completed on Tuesday, July 31 when they play Leven United at King George V Park in Leven.

Then, on August 4, the Hibs kick off the new season away to Carnoustie Panmure in the revamped Superleague.

Meanwhile, Gilbert is adding the finishing touches to his squad.

With many players already signed for next season, the Hibs were boosted with the news that captain Ian Hepburn has put pen to paper to extend his third spell with the Hibs to five years.

Defender Iain Millar has joined the club from Lochgelly Albert and midfielder Scott Orrock has signed after spending the last couple of seasons at St Andrews United.