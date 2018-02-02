Title-chasing Blues travel to Cupar for rearranged match

Kirkcaldy and Howe of Fife will attempt to play off their postponed National 2 game at Duffus Park this Saturday (Kick-off 3 pm) after the fixture was called off because of frost on December 9.

It is unfortunate that this game will now clash with the Wales v Scotland game in Cardiff and Howe have made representations to the SRU for an earlier kick-off but Kirkcaldy are standing firm on the official start time of 3.00 p.m.

Howe had a difficult start to the season with a host of suspensions during which time they lost to the Blues at Beveridge Park, the first time Kirkcaldy had beaten the Cupar team in a national league game.

Since then form has improved with their last result being a 27-6 away win against West of Scotland and they have moved up the table to seventh position and look well clear of any relegation problems. On the debit side that West of Scotland game is the only game they have played since November 4 and there will be some rustiness.

Although the Blues took a five point maximum haul from the Whitecraigs game and increasing their table top lead there was some disquiet in their coaching team.

There will be at least one change in the Kirkcaldy line-up after hooker Greg Wallace’s red card last week.

Recently returned to full fitness, Jack Pow is likely to wear the No 2 jersey. Lock Michael Harper is slowly recovering from the amputation of a finger and should be ready for return for the Preston Lodge game later in February.

The back row didn’t function as hoped for last week and there will be a further re-shuffle there with powerful Rhys Bonner returning to the flank.

Stand off Craig Letham continues to sojourn in Australia so Finlay Smith will retain that berth with Own Bonner at full back. Finlay Bruce was a late call-off last week and he should return.

Kirkcaldy 2nd XV’s game at Stirling was called off because of a waterlogged pitch. This Saturday they have another re-scheduled game with Blairgowrie visiting Beveridge Park (12.15 p.m).