Tony continues to show age is only a number

For most pensioners a weekend consists of no more than a walk down to the shops to pick up the papers to study form for the afternoon horse racing.

Others however prefer to don the running gear and travel the country to take part in all types of races, defying the years.

One such person is Falkland Trail Runner extraordinaire Tony Martin who brought a Scottish cross country title home to the club.

FTR were represented in both the M45 and M50 categories at the event, and in the latter Mark Western finished 31st in 38.46 with Gary Pirie 34th in the M45 age group in 36.42.

Then less than 24 hours later won his age group category in a half marathon.

Tony’s remarkable adventure began in Kilmarnock where he claimed a gold medal in the Scottish Athletics Masters Cross Country Championships.

Running in the male over-65s event Tony covered the 6k course within Dean Castle Country Park in 25 minutes 24 seconds to cross the finish line 15 seconds clear of his nearest pursuer Francis Hurley.

The following day Tony was among a group of 11 Skwerls who travelled north to take part in the Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon.

Despite being one of the oldest it was Martin who led home the FTR posse with an excellent 24th place finish overall and winner of the over-60 category.

With Mike Murdoch and Andy Harley finishing 52nd and 59th respectively the skwerls also picked up the bronze medals in the team competition.

Selected FTR results were - 24 & 1st M60 Tony Martin 1;35.09, 52 Mike Murdoch 1:42.02, 59 Andy Harley 1;43.01, 82 Daniel Kershaw 1:50.24.

The fifth race in the Foxtrail Winter Running Series was the Harvest Moon Half Marathon where Karen Campbell finished in 69th position in 2h 42m 57s.

Just 24 hours later at the Strathearn 5k Trail Race she ran 34.03. Bill Duff completed the Mad Dog 10k in 53m 10s.