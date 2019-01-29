‘Too fast’ Step Rock hit a series of personal bests

It was a weekend of pbs and podium places for the team of Step Rock swimmers who took to the pool at the Carnegie Graded Meet.

Out of a total of 95 races, Step Rock as a club achieved 70 pbs with some swimmers achieving pbs in every race they swam – Ellie, Sam C, Emmy, Oscar, Anna S, Russell and Isaac.

The 11 and under girls team were on great form – in the 200m free, Ellie took 21 seconds off her time, and Emmy took 15 seconds off.

They also got pbs in the 100 free along with Ava and Rebecca.

In the 200IM Rebecca and Emmy both achieved great pbs also.

All of the 400m free swimmers stuck to their race plan for great results with Anna S, Russell and Daniel achieving fantastic times.

Throughout the weekend Sam C and Corey pushed eachother on and both swimmers achieved podium places or too fast for every one of their swims.

Notably for Sam, he achieved an 11 second PB in the 100 fly earning a too fast time, and an impressive sub three minute 200 IM for Corey won gold.

Many other swimmers saw great personal results – Cameron with three pbs and Jamie and Oscar, the two youngest Step Rockers there, between them achieved six PBs.

Lucy swam well over the weekend achieving fourpbs and after a break from swimming galas, Orla achieved three out of four pbs in back to back swims.

Sam C took home four silvers and a bronze and had three too fast swims, Corey took two golds, two silvers and one too fast swim, Rowan won a gold, a silver and a bronze, Daniel won a silver and a bronze and Isaac won a bronze for the 400 free.