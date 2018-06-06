Top five finish on home course

St Andrean Chloe Goadby put her local knowledge to good use when she competed at the weekend’s St Rule Trophy.

The amateur was part of a packed field competing at the town’s Old and New Courses over three rounds.

And in her home town and in front of a band of supporters, Chloe impressed, finishing in a tie for fourth place individually on -10 and picking up the Nations Cup trophy as part of an impressive Scottish contingent.

The event was won by Lianna Bailey of Leicestershire on -12.

Goadby was one of seven Scottish players, including ties, within the event’s top ten.