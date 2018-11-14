Top places are dominated by Falkland as runners pick up a clutch of medals

Falkland Trail Runners enjoyed one of their most successful ever events at the Silvery Tay Trail Race on Sunday at Wormit.

The Skwerls, who had 27 runners among a total field of 132 finishers, provided the overall race winner, the first three in the female race as well three female age-category winners.

It was an event to remember for the local club, with members really on the top of their game throughout.

Gordon Mathieson was the first runner home covering the muddy four and a half mile route which takes in part of the Fife Coastal Path from Wormit to Balmerino and back in 29 minutes 40 seconds.

Dundee Hawkhill duo Gordon Barrie and Munro Stewart followed in second and third place.

FTR had two other runners in the top ten with Bryan Innes fifth and Mark Webster ninth.

There was a clean sweep for the Falkland females in the women’s category with Hailey Marshall leading home her fellow Skwerls Susanne Lumsden and Zoey Johnston.

The trio really excelled at the race and proudly picked up their medals on behalf of the Falkland side.

It was a day which will long live in the memory of the ever improving Falkland club.

And the awards didn’t stop there, with others also getting in on the act.

The club’s Louise Lessels picked up the prize for leading over-40 as did Susie and Ann Harley in the F45 AND F60 age groups,

There was further age category success the previous day at the Glen Clova Half Marathon with club veteran Tony Martin the victor in the over-60 male category.

Tony has been in excellent form this season and it shows no signs of letting up as winter arrives

Susanne Lumsden added to her medal tally with a third place in the female over-40 group.

There was further success in the team classification with the men’s squad finishing in third place.

Leading FTR member on the day was Bryan Innes in seventh place.

FTR results - Seventh Bryan Innes 1h 24m 22s, 22nd Jason Sharp 1h 29m 36s, 57th and first M60 Tony Martin 1h 36m 14s, 72nd and third F40 Susanne Lumsden 1h 40m 15s, 116 Gary Ovenstone 1h 46m 10s, 136 Daniel Kershaw 1h 48m 44s, 265th Michelle Chisholm 2h 32m 14s.

It was a busy week for veteran Bill Duff who ran the Trossachs Trail Race in 53m 27s and then the Windmill 10k Remembrance Race in Lytham St Annes in 51m 12s.

In between he ran the Edinburgh 5k Mo Run finishing second over-60 in 25m 47s.

Bill was joined in the race by club mate Gillian Ireland who completed in 52m 12s.

In North Yorkshire Karen Campbell ran the Hardmoors Goathland Mrarathon Trail Race in 8h 17m 55s.

Alan and Sandra Gardener ran the Kelpies Supernova 5k race finishing in 22m 52s and 27m 42s respectively.