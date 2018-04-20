Top seed Hahn takes hardbat table tennis title

St Andrews Table Tennis Club hosted their third annual hardbat tournament, using sandpaper bats and adopting the style and format used by the World Championships of Ping Pong.

Top seed Michael Hahn was victorious, but did not have everything his own way, losing his first group game to Chris Wroniecki 21-12, before recovered to beat both Alain Leger and John Carlton to 12 and 14, respectively.

John beat Chris to give a three-way-tie between Michael, Chris, and John for first place, with Chris taking this countback.

In group 2 Graham Wood and Collin Bleak both beat Neil Lea comfortably, while Graham came back from 19-17 down to edge out Collin 21-19 to take top spot.

In group 3, Howard Lee won all of his games, although struggled against Nick Shepherd and Emma Bissett, winning 21-19 and 21-18.

Nick won his other games while Dave Beveridge beat Emma to go through as third.

The bottom players from each group, Neil, Alain, and Emma played off in a round robin group, with Alain winning with 21-19 and 21-12 victories against Emma and Neil, respectively, while Emma beat Neil 21-20.

The other players entered the quarter finals.

Chris and Michael beat Nick and Collin fairly comfortably in their respective games, while Howard won a close contest against John 21-19 and Dave came through against last year’s champion, Graham in an even closer 21-20 game.

The losing quarter-finalists, Nick, Graham, John, and Collin played off for positions five to eight with everyone winning at least one game, and Nick taking fifth place overall with two wins from three.

Chris beat Dave 21-16 and Michael beat Howard 21-17 in the semi-finals to set up a repeat of the first game of the night in the final.

Dave beat Howard to take third place.

Michael started well in the final to gain a small advantage by the half-way stage, and maintained that lead for the rest of the game to gain revenge and win the final 21-18.

Swots finished their season in slightly disappointing fashion, losing to Division One team Rockets in the final of the Handicap Cup.

Playing each game in two sets up to 26 points, Emma Bissett and Dave Beveridge started on 15 points and Collin Bleak on 14, while their opponents Gary Lowson and Pete Yearworth started on 5 and Peter Dixon started on 6.

Emma got a good start beating Peter 26-23 but then lost the second set 26-24.

Gary beat Dave in two close sets to give Rockets a 3-1 lead.

After some tough action on the tables, Gary won both sets against Collin to close out the fixture and give the cup title to Rockets, doing very well to remain undefeated across then ight.