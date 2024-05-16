Tough conditions for Federation anglers

An unexpected big sea posed problems for the 42 anglers in the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers Open at Elliot Beach, Arbroath.

Tayside-based Kevin Lewis, manager of Scotland's women's shore angling team, in second spot with eight fish. Stewart Falconer (Arbroath) was third with seven.James Duncan from Montrose, the manager of the senior team for this year's Home Internationals, won Zone 2 with six fish with Uddingston-based Billy Buckley, who represented Scotland in the world championship in Sicily last year, in second position with eight fish and Isaac Muir (Glasgow) was third with seven fish.The longest fish was a 51cm cod hooked by Ayr angler Stan Lynn who also had the second biggest fish of 39cms, and the junior winner was Scottish international, Jay Stoker, from Dumfries.Kirkcaldy-based Mike Horn, president of the SFSA, said the big sea which was coloured made fishing difficult for the 42 anglers who mainly used lugworm and mackerel.The Scottish ladies team for the shore home international at Montrose Beach on July 3 and 4 has been confirmed. It is Buffy McAvoy, Lesley Maby, Gill Coutts, Joanne Barlow and Charlene Stoker.