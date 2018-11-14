Town rowing club enjoys its summer

The St Andrews Coastal Rowing Club has enjoyed a full calendar taking part in numerous regattas which has seen club members travel to Ullapool, North Berwick and Portobello, to name a few.

They have also participated in several social distance rows organised by fellow Fife Coastal Rowing Clubs.

Membership currently stands at 66 and new membership enquiries are welcome. During the summer a smaller skiff, a Wemyss, was built by club members and is now ready to join Sandbay Century and Blue Bay.

A naming and launching ceremony is to take place at St Andrews inner harbour at 7.30pm on Saturday 1st December.

The club is delighted that St Andrews University principal, Professor Sally Mapstone, will cut the tape.