Town’s youngsters finally get their hands on elusive trophy

The St Andrews Golf Club junior section welcomed Stirling Golf Club juniors to St Andrews for the annual Martin Willie trophy inter club match.

The match was played over the Eden course with The St Andrews Golf Club returning a 3-0 victory and securing the Martin Willie trophy for the first time in many years.

Results of individual matches are as follows (The St Andrews Golf Club names first) J Cameron & C Gillespie beat R Hunter and L McCulloch; J Sharp & A North beat D Boyce and R MacFarlane; R Jamieson & P Earley beat L Cowie and C Allport.