Town students on a charity mission

Students at St Andrews University are aiming to raise thousands of pounds for wounded, injured and sick forces veterans at their annual charity polo tournament this weekend.

The student-run St Andrews Charity Polo Tournament has partnered with Help for Heroes for over 10 years. The 2017 tournament raised over £16,000 for the charity and organisers hope to raise even more at this Saturday’s event held at Errol Park Estate, Perth from 11am to 5pm.

It is the largest polo tournament in Scotland, with over 10 teams from across the UK taking part and around 1200 attending. The event will include a polo match, food, photo opportunities, activities, champagne and chat.

Student organiser Quinn Masterson said: “Since the St Andrews Charity Polo Tournament’s revitalisation in 2015, we as an organization have been proud of our steady partnership with Help for Heroes. Each year presents a new opportunity to not only give to such an important cause, but also to give the charity a new platform to spread their message. It can’t be said enough the contribution these men and women give to the UK — we’re just proud to help in any way we can.”

Ailsa Alcock, Help for Heroes’ income manager for Scotland, said: “Help for Heroes is hugely grateful to St Andrews University and all those involved in the polo tournament for everything they have done to support the charity. We rely heavily on the generous donations raised which directly helps rebuild lives. We’d like to thank everyone who has donated and helped support our beneficiaries and hope everyone has lots of fun at the event.”

More information on the event and how to get tickets here: www.facebook.com/standrewscharitypolo/