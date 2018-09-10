Track star Gordon is on the top of the world

Windygates track ace Gordon Moodie returned from Bristol’s Mendips Raceway track as the 2018 Formula II World Champion.

All BriSCA Formula II tracks fell silent over the weekend apart from at Bristol where they were staging the Formula II World Final.

It’s been an eleven year wait for the Mendips promotion to host the race, but when it arrived they together an all action programme of events with drivers from Scotland, England, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany booking in to race.

Prior to the world final getting underway, it started to rain, but when the finalists were paraded to the fans it had stopped.

The track was wettish and greasy and when the drivers set off it was a slightly slower pace than normal.

For the second successive year the front row of the grid was an all Scottish affair with Gordon Moodie on pole and Chris Burgoyne alongside.

Row two was an English one consisting of Kelvyn Marshall and Luke Wrench whilst behind them was an Irish one with McKinstry and McConnell sharing.

When the race did start Burgoyne took the lead with Wrench slotting into second with Moodie dropping to third.

The race was soon stopped however for Tsjalle Greidanus with C Burgoyne leading Wrench and Moodie with Steven Gilbert and Liam Rennie in fourth and fifth.

Burgoyne made a good restart and was soon clear of Wrench, however, he was held up by a back marker allowing Wrench to catch up.

The leading duo then tangled leaving Moodie in the lead with Rennie getting the better of Gilbert for second.

Moodie then picked his way through back marking traffic to become the 2018 World Champion with Rennie fending off Gilbert for second.

The drivers’ attentions now turn to the National Series where invited drivers contest races at various tracks with the top point scorer racing with the silver roof on his car.

Moodie is the defending champion.

The meeting, at the Racewall, is scheduled to be run on November 3 with the drivers then heading to Barford in the north of England the following day for what is now the penultimate meeting.

The final takes place at Belle Vue on November 11 where double points are up for grabs.

Moodie became the holder of the silver roof for the 12th time beating Speak’s total and this year it could end up as a close run affair between Moodie and Burgoyne.

The next meeting at the Racewall is on September 15 and will feature the BriSCA Formula IIs, the 1300 saloons AND the ORCi Ministox.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm at the Fife track.