Training group will get you off the couch

Leven Las Vegas Running Club is launching a new ‘couch to 5k’ jogging course for beginners in the first week of April.

This follows on from the club’s very successful course in the autumn of 2017 which saw around 40 previously inactive people take up the healthy pursuit with most going on to accomplish the objective of running 5km at the end of a 10 week training period.

Based on the NHS Couch to 5k plan, the course is used all over the UK to help improve activity levels.

All you need to be able to do get started on the scheme is walk for five minutes and jog for one minute.

And it’s not just for those who want to take up jogging or running – it’s suitable as a starter for any other physical activity.

This will be an ideal opportunity for those who take little or no exercise at the moment to experience the physical and psychological benefits of jogging, to improve basic fitness and to increase self-confidence.

Organised by and done under the auspices of jogscotland and the Leven Las Vegas group, participants will have the help, support and encouragement of trained Jog Leaders.

Here are some testimonials from previous participants:

“I was blown away with the C25k course.”

“I loved the C25k from start to finish.”

“The support we got from Leven Las Vegas was brilliant.”

“The training and support was amazing.”

“The C25k course has certainly built my confidence.”

“C25k is great for fitness and the socialising aspect is great too.”

“It makes you realise how much you can do and how far you can push yourself.”

The course runs for 10 weeks starting on Tuesday, April 3.

Total cost of the course is £10 and places are limited.

For more information contact jogleven@gmail.com or visit Leven Las Vegas Running Club at Leven Leisure Centre on Tuesdays between 6.15 and 6.30 pm.