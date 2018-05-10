Triathletes spring into action in events across the country

The last six weeks has seen a flurry of action from members of East Fife Triathlon Club at events across the country.

The month of March started with Brooke Gillies achieving a first place in the female Under 20 category at the Glasgow University aquathlon and ended with the national Duathlon championships taking place at Stirling University.

This event also doubled up as the first event in the clubs new championship events calendar, with Billy McCord, Neil Dolan, Craig Trewartha, Adrian Wood and Suzanne Dolan competing and gaining the first available points in the club championship.

The club hosted it’s own annual Cupar Triathlon at the Duffus Community Sports hub, and as one of the first pool-based events on the calendar it attracted a field of triathletes from near and far.

Whilst most of the club members were involved in the organisation and marshalling of the event, there was still the opportunity for some of our newer members to compete in their home triathlon event, or for more seasoned athletes to compete for podium places in their age categories.

Some of the notable performances on the day included Natalie Curran, Findlay Baillie, Miriam Rennet and Jane Askey topping the podium in their respective age categories.

Other club members who finished in age-category podium positions on the day were Billy McCord (third), Morag Hamilton (third) and Yvonne Dehn (second).

Another local event took place recently and attracted a large contingent of East Fife triathletes.

The St Andrews triathlon, run by the University of St Andrews, also served as the second of the club championship events.

Club members who took part in this sprint distance event were Brooke Gillies (1:17:53), Miriam Rennet (1:28:16), Adrian Wood (1:29:26), Ewen Sparks (1:30:48), Alasdair Hood (1:31:32), Morag Hamilton (1:35:57), Chris Wallard (1:37:53), Shonagh McAlpine (1:48:01), Tracey McFee (1:56:41) and Heidi Orr (2:45:53).

With the improving weather recently, club members have also been taking part in some longer distance events.

Elise Methven, Jen McFarlane, Gwen Tivendale and Gary Ovenstone successfully conquered the heat to complete the London Marathon.

At the Kinross sportive Kate Hogg, Ailsa McKelvie, Jackie Flett and Sally Newman-Carter completed the blue route, Linda Hardie, Shonagh McAlpine, Chris Wallard and Craig Trewartha tackled the red route, and Adrian Wood, Ricky Murrie, Gary Ovenstone and Alasdair Hood conquered the 87 mile black route.

At the Loch Ness etape David Reeves (3hrs 21 mins) and Miriam Rennet (3hrs 28mins) completed the 65 mile route.

Other notable performances this month include Suzanne Dolan finishing first in her age category at the Aboyne duathlon, Jane Askey topping the age-category podium at the Tranent triathlon and both Jess Buckett and Robert Sparks achieving triathlon place finishes at the Scottish Schools aquathlon event at the University of Stirling.

The junior section of the club continues to go from strength to strength.

There was super representation from the juniors at the clubs own aquathlon event in Cupar. Juniors train from 8-11am on a Sunday and for information contact eftcjuniors@gmail.com