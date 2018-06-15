Triathlon club’s ironmen prove their mettle in gruelling events

With the season in full swing, East Fife triathlon club members have been busy achieving success at a number of major triathlon events.

Billy McCord travelled to Spain to compete in the half-ironman distance event, Ironman Barcelona 70.3.

Billy put his skills and strength on the bike to good effect and completed the course in a minute over six hours.

And Billy wasn’t the only club member to take flight and head into Europe for tough action.

The ironman course of Lanzarote has long held a reputation as being one of the most difficult out there.

This is in no small part due to the gruelling nature of its 112 mile bike route, which competitors complete after a 2.4 mile sea swim and ahead of the final 26.2 mile marathon run.

This brutal reputation, however, didn’t deter Dave Holden from selecting Lanzarote as the destination for his first ever attempt at the fabled ironman distance.

Conditions weren’t ideal, but the local managed to adapt.

For just over 13 hours Dave battled the heat, wind and undulating nature of the course before crossing the finish line and joining the exclusive band of triathletes who can claim to be an ironman.

David Reeves and Sally Newman-Carter travelled to Peterhead to take part in an aquabike event.

As one of the newer multisport formats, aquabike events consist of a swim followed by a bike leg and dispense with the usual final run of a traditional triathlon. Both David and Sally, who have been selected to represent GB as age-group athletes later in the season, finished first in their respective age categories whilst also managing to finish first and fourth overall respectively.

Brooke Gillies travelled to the Blenheim Palace triathlon to take part in her first race at elite level.

Despite struggling with a persistent injury this season, Brooke put in a storming performance to achieve a top ten finish in her age category and finished as 14th female overall.

Other notable results from club members included Miriam Rennet qualifying to represent GB at the European age-group triathlon championships later in the season, Jen MacFarlane finishing 1st in her age-category at the Isle of Skye half marathon, and Morag Hamilton and Linda Hardie achieving podium finishes in their age categories at the Montrose and Isle of Bute triathlons respectively.

Our juniors have also been performing strongly with Isla Lorimer and Beinn Anderson achieving podium finishes at the recent Minitour of Fife event.

Ruby Methven finished on the podium at Stirling and a strong representation at Lochore saw Emmy and Maddy Wallard and Anna and Isla Hedley achieve podium spots.