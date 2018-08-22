Triathlon training put to good use by north east Fife club

With summer being the traditional time of year when long distance triathlon events appear on the race calendar, East Fife Triathlon Club members have been busy putting their endurance training to good use recently at events both near and far.

David Reeves travelled to Kent to take on the Midnightman triathlon, a full Ironman distance event that involved tackling a 2.4 mile swim and 112 mile bike ride before finishing with a 26.2 mile marathon run.

However, as the name suggests, this event wasn’t your usual early morning start but instead began at 6pm in the evening.

As a result, David completed much of his bike leg in the darkness before beginning his marathon run shortly after midnight.

Racing strongly throughout, David completed the event in 10 hours and 41 minutes to finish in 3rd place overall and just in time for some breakfast.

Miriam Rennet has continued her fine season by racing strongly at European Championship events in Tartu, Estonia and more recently in Glasgow.

Only last weekend Miriam also travelled to Sweden to take on the Ironman Kalmar event and finished in 12 hours and 35 minutes.

This earned her fourth place in her age category after improving her personal best time at this distance by an hour.

Also representing the club at the recent age-group European Championships in Glasgow were Brooke Gillies and Jane Askey.

In ideal race conditions at Strathclyde Park both ladies had fantastic races to finish second in their age-categories and collect European silver medals.

Loch Lomond was the venue for this years National Open Water Aquathlon Championships and Mary Riffkin and Natalie Curran travelled without their bikes to take on this swim-run format.

Mary completed the event in 47 minutes whilst Natalie’s time of 38 minutes was quick enough to see her crowned the National Youth Aquathlon champion for 2018.

Elsewhere, Dave Holden finished 5th overall at the Westhill triathlon in Aberdeen to take the second step of the podium in his age category, Tracey McFee joined 11000 other triathletes when completing her first Olympic-distance triathlon at the London ExCel arena and Kenneth Bathgate has been racing for the club at events in both Cheshire and Staffordshire.

Last weekend a dozen members took on the half-ironman distance triathlon at Aberfeldy and recorded a range of personal best times or first time completions for this 70.3 mile distance event.

Pick of the individual results were Elise Methven and Alasdair Hood who both finished third in their age-categories and collected National Championship bronze medals in the process.