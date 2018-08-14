TV cameras return to cover Fife Flyers’ games

Fife Flyers will feature in at least two televised games during the 2018-19 season.

The EIHL is back on Freesports after securing a deal with the broadcaster to show games live.

Those fortnightly showcase games have now been added to the schedules.

Flyers’ long midweek road trip to Cardiff on Wednesday, November 21 will mark their 2018-19 TV debut.

The cameras will make their only scheduled visit to Kirkcaldy – a rink which hosted live coverage with BBC Grandstand’s film crews regularly during the heyday of the Heineken era in the 1980s – on Wednesday, February 27 when Belfast Giants are the visitors.

The coverage will be anchored by Aaron Murphy, well known to hockey fans for his previous work with EIHL action.

As well as showing a live game every second week, FreeSports will broadcast a highlights show every week as either a stand alone programme or as part of the live game coverage.

In total, 17 games will be screened live, while Freesports will also cover the Challenge Cup with two quarter-finals, a semi-final and the final pencilled in.

Their cameras will also be at the play-off finals weekend in Nottingham next Spring.

Free Sports is currently available via Freeview (95), Sky (422), Virgin (553) FreeSat (252), TalkTalk (95), BT Vision (95) and online via the TVPlayer.