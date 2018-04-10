UFC legend Dan Hardy meets young Fife fighters

UFC fighter and mixed martial arts expert Dan “The Outlaw” Hardy was in Glenrothes at the weekend, teaching youngsters the skills he used to become a success in the sport.

The 35-year-old took time out of his busy schedule to come along to Fife last Saturday afternoon and teach a collaboration of several local clubs, including guys from Tei Martial Arts, Gracie Barra and PJK MMA members.

The clubs said it was a “real honour” for them to have Dan come along and have him show a few of his moves.

The PJK club posted pictures and a message thanking Hardy on their Facebook page.

The MMA fighter, from Nottingham, started his MMA career in 2004.

He joined UFC in 2008 and has had 36 fights, winning 25 of them, losing ten others and one was a no-contest result.

Hardy, now a commentator for UFC has not fought in the Octagon since 2012 after being diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome in the following year.