UFC’s Dan stops off for town seminar

Leven’s Dowie’s Gym welcomed a top sports star recently.

UFC legend Dan Hardy stopped off as part of his Scottish seminar tour which also saw him visit Aberdeen to share his knowledge.

The seminar was put together by Teifreestyle who promote the highest level of seminars available to MMA fans and fighters and have further seminars lined up with Brad Pickett and Robert Whiteford.

They’re also in talks to bring across an ‘a-lister’ from the States for a similar session.

Tei freestyle assistant coach Stuart Jamieson has also been working with Dowie’s chief instructor Bert Ford, teaching seminars at Pjkmma Glenrothes and Cowdenbeath Freestyle to raise £1000 for local child Lloyd Penman.