University’s remarkable sporting past and present celebrated in town

An exhibition showcasing the past and present of sport at the University of St Andrews will open in St Andrews tomorrow (Saturday).

The exhibition, which takes place at the University’s Sports Centre on Saturday, January 26, will offer visitors the chance to explore the University’s sporting history and some of its greatest sporting achievements throughout the twentieth century to the present day.

The display has been curated by the Museum of the University of St Andrews (MUSA) in collaboration with Saints Sport, the University’s Department for Sport and Exercise and Athletic Union.

The exhibit showcases the diverse sporting community in St Andrews through traditional sports such as archery and golf which have been played at the University since at least the sixteenth century, alongside more modern additions to the Saints Sport roster, such as water polo and trampolining.

The role women have played in the sporting story of St Andrews since their admission to the University in 1892 is also explored within the exhibition.

The display also pays tribute to sporting greats such as Arnold Palmer by showcasing a set of the champion golfer’s clubs.

Students who served during World War II also feature, through the display of the Boyd Quaich Trophy, one of the most prestigious events on the international student golf calendar.

The sporting achievements of current students are also celebrated.

In April 2018, the men’s first football team won the Queens Park Football Championship Shield for the first time in 75 years.

The display will open to the public at the University of St Andrews Sports Centre, which is situated on St Leonards Road, St Andrews.