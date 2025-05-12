Vets taking on the Tough Mudder

A group of vets and their clinical team are taking on Tough Mudder Edinburgh this June.

They aim to raise £1000 to help a local charity, the Fife Cat Shelter. Kingdom vets works closely with the Fife Cat Shelter providing neutering services and general veterinary care for the animals under the charity's care. 14 of the team are running a combined 110km with many of them running a 5k for the first time.

The founders of Fife Cat Shelter, Pat and Michelle, will be there on the day supporting their veterinary team.

Fife Cat Shelter was established as a registered Scottish charity in 1993 and as with most charities it is run by volunteers, and is entirely self-funded. They have worked closely with Kingdom Veterinary Clinic for over a decade, trying to re-home and neuter many of the cats in the area, or help owners by subsidising the cost of neutering.