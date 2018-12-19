Villa have too much in hand on table tennis finals night

The semi-finals of table tennis’s secondary shield tournament took place at Ward Road Gym in Dundee.

On one side of the room dividers, Swots were up against New Kids.

Collin Bleak drew the first blood against Kong Wan with an easy straight sets victory.

Howard Lee levelled the match against reserve Chris Wroniecki, but this was far from a comfortable win.

Nick Shepherd put Swots in front again by beating Ian Smith in four sets, but Howard once again levelled the scores with a narrow win against Collin.

Immediately, Nick responded by defeating Kong in three sets, before Chris slayed Ian to put Swots within one point of victory.

One chance was all Nick needed to seal the victory for Swots with a four-set win over Howard, to book their place in the final.

On the other side of the dividers Truants were playing the other semi-final against Villa.

The latter got off to a flying start, taking the first two matches.

Alain Léger from Truants reduced the arears with a narrow victory against Sandy Bertie, but Villa took the next three games to qualify for the final.

Swots caused a lot of problems for the favourites.

Chris and Nick both beat Sandy Bertie and Ian Hunter, but stalwart Ian McLagan held on strong to pip Swots to the post and earn the silverware.

In other news, Truants had a tough battle against first division Rockets in the Stanley doubles cup.

Despite winning the opening match, that was all they wrote, and Rockets closed the fixture with a 5-1 victory.

New Kids were also competing in the Stanley cup, but lost out to Villa in a tense encounter settled in the deciding match.

Prospects had a night to forget as they failed to bring a single point home from the Telecom house.

Michael Hahn scored perhaps his most meaningful hat trick of the season against Up For It (current first division leaders), remaining unbeaten whereas his team mates couldn’t contribute to the scoreboard.

Final score 7-3 to Up For It.