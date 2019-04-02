Vincent aiming to drive his way to the PGA Tour

Vincent Kabaso is targeting a place on tour beside some of the greatest golfers in the world after learning his game in Fife.

From 2007-08 Kabaso studied for a HNC in pro golf at the SRUC’s Elmwood campus near to Cupar.

After leaving Elmwood, he returned home to work with the Zambia Golf Union, starting a junior golf academy and travelling with the national team, before he decided to move to the USA to follow his dream of becoming a PGA tour pro.

And he’s now well on track to do just that, having been elected to the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America last year.

His next goal is to qualify for the PGA Championship in 2020 and play on the PGA Tour – taking on top players such as Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth – with his first tournament starting on April 8.

Regardless of what he goes on the now achieve in the game, Kabaso says he’ll never forget his roots in Fife.

“My dad introduced me to golf when I was ten years old,” he said.

“From the first time I played golf, it was everything I ever wanted to do.”

After successfully applying for a bursary in the UK, Vincent initially studied golf at Bridgwater & Taunton College in Somerset, before he was recommended to Elmwood and awarded a Royal & Ancient (R&A) scholarship to enable him to continue his studies.

“My goal was always to be a professional golfer so Elmwood proved to be the best place for me to continue pursuing this career,” he added.

“Everyone was competitive and most had ambitions to play professionally which motivated me.

“There was also the thrill of being so close to St Andrews and getting to practice there.”

While he has yet to play against any of the top players, he was invited to walk alongside Tiger Woods during a practice round after meeting his caddie Joe LaCava at a golf event.

Lecturer Fraser Hutchison said: “During Vincent’s time at SRUC Elmwood, I remember him being an enthusiastic student as well as being committed to developing his playing skills.

“He was also a super long hitter which is essential in the modern game.

“All the golf staff at Elmwood wish him well in his pursuit of a playing career.”

If you would like further information on studying golf at SRUC, please visit www.sruc.ac.uk