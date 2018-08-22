Visa delay sorted as Shane Owen in town for start of season

Fife Flyers will have netminder Shane Owen on the ice for their 4Nations pre-season competition.

The all-star goalie’s arrival in the UK was delayed waiting on his visa to come through - an issue which has hit several EIHL clubs this summer.

Shane Owen, Fife Flyers (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Defenceman Scott Aarssen was also waiting on his work permit.

Owen flew in from Toronto this morning to hook up with the club he iced with two seasons ago, and is looking forward to picking up where he left off.

“It’s great to be back,’’ he said. “Super excited to be back here - it’s a great place to play and stay, and a place we feel very comfortable in.’’

Owen (28) was a stand-out netminder during the 2016-17 campaign.

He then moved to Sweden to ice with Bofors IK where he played 13 games before returning to the ECHL and Wichita Thunder and then Rapid City Rush.

“It wasn’t how I saw things going, but I still felt good about my game,’’ he said.

“I spoke with the coaches here and it is good to be back.”

Owen returns to a dressing-room packed with new faces, but they aren’t all new to him.

“Mike Cazzola and I played in the Ontario Hockey league as aged 17, 18 and 19. I know him really well and am excited to see him again,’’ he said.

“I also played with Evan Stoflet in Utah, so I know him well.’’

Owen will be backed-up this season by local netminders Andy Little and Craig Douglas.