Waid get off to a flying start and brush past Rosyth

A tight match was expected on Saturday as Waid entertained their visitors from the west of Fife.

And that’s the way things panned out, with Rosyth pressing Waid all the way in a decent advert for the sport.

Waid started this match brightly with an early score from Lewis Bridgman after good work from the whole team, winning good possession early and supporting each other until Lewis crashed over to score.

Early bickering between the players was swiftly dealt with by the referee yellow carding a player from each side after warnings were ignored.

It was Rosyth who made better use of the space that was then created, scoring three unanswered tries before the half ended.

The second half saw both teams back to 15 players and Waid showed their determination to win this match.

Supported by a large home crowd well fed from their Christmas lunch, the home team raided the tempo and were rewarded early when Irvine Laing was the final ball holder after the players swung the ball across the pitch and back.

Waid’s Mark Guthrie pulled the score closer after that following a wonderful kick return by debutant Mungo Somerville.

Having converted that try, Robbie Allen then added a penalty to put Waid back into the lead.

Rosyth showed their determination, however, and a huge scrummage saw the Waid pack falter and allowed them to score to retake the lead.

Waid were determined to win this however and David Hodge showed a bit of cheek in twice dummying kicks only to run instead and sneak through the defence to score.

Kato Blockley then scored a final try for Waid with a powerful drive over the line, after more offloading and support created the gap for him.

Robbie Allen then converted to make the final score Waid 33, Rosyth 24.

Many thanks to the large support who then joined the teams in the clubhouse afterwards for a great evening.

Waid: D.Fraser, B. Langlands, C. Johnston, S Dickson, K. Blovkly, M. Guthrie, L. Bridgman, A. Shaw, N. Hutchison, D. Muir, J. Struthers, R. Allen, I. Laing, A. Allen, D.Hodge, P. Brown, F. Middleton (capt), H. Hill, G. Hodge, J. Christie.