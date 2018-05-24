Waid look back on an up and down year

Waid FP Rugby Club held its AGM and annual dinner and awards ceremony in the clubrooms on Saturday.

The club reflected on a season of mixed fortunes in which the team had enjoyed great success through the autumn months and were leading Midlands Division 3 at the turn of the year.

But then things started to go downhill, starting with a home defeat to the Angus Development XV strengthened by a significant number of players from Regional One side Strathmore.

Then a failure to kick any points contributed to an away defeat at the hands of Rosyth Sharks; it was always going to be a tough game and on the day the better team came away with the points.

A period of disruption followed as repeated attempts to play an away game against Aberfeldy were thwarted by the weather.

There was a long lay-off before Waid took on the division’s strongest side Dundee University Medics and because of the period of inactivity, low numbers at training and off-field set-backs, they were routed by the students who went on to lift the Divisional Championship.

Interest waned, the two Australian players, Duncan Watson and Brad Doran, headed home, several players were lost through injury and the club was only able to fulfil their last game, the much rescheduled game against Aberfeldy, with help from other clubs.

So a disappointing end to a season that had promised so much.

A clubs spokesman said: “It would be wrong to say the club was in crisis but, with regard to player numbers, it is certainly in a challenging situation.

“The club’s predicament was recognised by all at the AGM but there was also an encouraging note of optimism for the future, especially from one or two of the younger players.

“What is obvious is that it will require a great collective effort on the part of everyone at the club to pull through this difficult time.

“The priority will be recruitment of new players to strengthen the squad.”

The club recorded a profit this year in spite of a shortage of home games in 2018 which led to a drop in bar takings.

The club was gratefulto Treasurer Chris Sneddon for his prudent management of the finances.

The annual awards were presented and Mark Guthrie went home with a clean sweep of playing trophies - Player of the Year, Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year, and Craig Stevenson was the deserving recipient of Club Person of the Year.

Craig was elected president for season 2018/19.

The captain for next season is Fergus Middleton.

Gus is a stalwart of the club.

In his summing up at the close of the dinner, past president Michael Adamson paid tribute to John ‘Dino’ Sutherland who passed away recently.

Dino was an outstanding player in the seventies and eighties and a supporter of the club for 50 years.