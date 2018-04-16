Watters just misses out on a podium place

There was a good turn out of the two litre national saloons at the Racewall, including visitor William Ogilby, whilst the local driver in action was Ross Watters (Leven).

When heat one started Holly Glen went straight into the lead and set about building up a useful lead.

Neil Linden held onto second spot but as the race progressed Luke Grief and Shevill began to close in on the leader.

With three laps remaining Ian McLaughlin joined in to make it a four car dice for the lead.

Despite Grief putting in a challenge H. Glen hung on to pick up her first ever saloon win and she was just ahead of Grief and Shevill when the chequer appeared.

There were a couple of stoppages to heat two, the last being when Tam Rutherford Jnr and Shevill tangled resulting in the Shevill car rolling.

On the restart Grief led the pack away whilst behind Watters and McLaughlin squabbled over second place with the latter managing to force his way through.

However by then Grief had taken the win from McLaughlin and Watters.

When the final started Ogilby was soon on the sidelines with Rutherford Jnr leading the pack away with H. Glen and Ross Forrest fighting over second place. Shevill was running ahead of Grief and they were soon making their way through the field.

When Shevill did hit the front he also had Grief right on his tail and on the last bend Grief made contact with the back bumper of the Shevill car.

Shevill drifted wide bounced off Linden but held on to pick up his first win of the night from Grief and Rutherford Jnr with Watters in fourth place.

Grief then went through to win the Allcomers race where he led home Shevill and McLaughlin with Watters in fifth place.

This Saturday the BriSCA Formula II return and are joined in the action by the 2 Litre National Saloons, the Prostock Basics, the Ministox and the Micro F2 drivers.

The meeting starts at 5.45pm.