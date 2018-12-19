We hope new device will be a waste of money

Lundin Ladies Golf Club hopes its most recent investment turns out to be a massive waste of cash.

The club has become the first in Scotland to install a state of the art solar powered charging unit for the on-course defibrillator.

While most clubs nowadays have a defribrillator on-course, the members at Lundin were concerned about getting it quickly to golfers who may be some distance from it.

Inventor and manufacturer, Ian Lilley, has provided the perfect solution to this potentially life or death problem.

A solar ‘superbin’ he has invented allows the defib to be sited at the course’s highest, furthest away point, without the need to run an expensive electricity supply to it.

Getting equipment like a defib to someone who has taken ill quickly is absolutely crucial.

This is one time the club has spent money on something they hope will never be used, but captain Frances McIntosh is delighted to offer the safety and re-assurance of this facility to members and visitors.

Gillian Duncan, co-ordinator of East Neuk First Responders, who manage the equipment, said: “We are delighted to have been able to place this innovative piece of equipment at LLGC, the first Solar Defib Superbin in Scotland.

“Every week around 70 people in Scotland have an out of hospital cardiac arrest and currently less than 10 per cent survive whilst other countries have had survival rates of over 50 per cent.

“For more than 10 years this is due mainly to the lack of bystander CPR and availability of a defibrillator.

“Every second counts during a cardiac arrest and the quicker the first shock from a defibrillator can be delivered the better the chances of survival.

“Whilst the defibrillator itself needs no power supply it must be kept at temperatures above freezing, this solar powered heated defib cabinet allows the lifesaving equipment to be accessible where power supply is a problem and we are sure it will help save more lives.”