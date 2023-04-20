Welcoming people with a disability for a first try at golf at St Andrews

Golf has proven health-enhancing benefits for everyone. Benefits include increased longevity, improved cardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic profiles, improved muscle strength and balance, and enhanced mental wellbeing.

So, why not start your golf at the famous ‘Home of Golf’?

The European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) has a limited number of spaces for two free golf sampler sessions at the Eden Course in St Andrews on April 24.

Trying golf for the first time with EDGA in 2022

Come along and try with friends and family; attend on the day and also watch established golfers with a disability who will be preparing for the international event, the EDGA St Andrews Links Open (April 24-26). Watch these players in action and see what golf is all about!

The coaching session will be led by accredited volunteers who have been trained by professional golf coaches from EDGA, supported by leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM.

Charity staff and volunteers will be welcome to attend and find out more about how easy it can be to use the EDGA beginner format to get clients of all abilities started: putting, chipping, full swings in a safe environment and an introduction to the fundamentals of golf.

Aimi Bullock, director of development for EDGA, said: “This will be a fun session with lots of games and fresh air. We are sure you will love trying golf, just contact us at the details below and we hope to welcome you there!”

EDGA is a not-for-profit volunteer-led association of the National Golf Federations from 38 countries worldwide. EDGA focuses on boosting awareness of the inclusive nature of golf, developing capacity within the golf industry, and providing opportunities for golfers with a disability throughout the player pathway.