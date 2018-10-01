What a difference a year makes to local clubmates

Just over a year ago Lynsay Bell and Dawn Watson joined the Leven Las Vegas Running Club’s ‘couch to 5k’ program as complete beginners to jogging.

Over the 10 week period of the program they successfully completed the objective of running a 5k distance without stopping and they have quite literally kept going ever since.

The couch to 5k scheme helps those who are new to running start the sport at their own pace and gradually builds up their fitness levels over a period of time.

The intrepid ladies took on challenging cross country races during the winter months, and moved on to road running events while progressing in distance beyond 5k to 10k and on up to 10 miles.

Then last weekend at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow, in the company of a group of their Leven clubmates and many thousands of other participants, the two ladies took part in their first ever half marathon race.

They acquitted themselves extremely well and the inspirational pair will no doubt be extending their running plans to include even longer distance events in the future.

Among the other Leven club members running the half marathon, first to finish was Mark McLean followed only seconds later by Robin Pate. Ross Johnstone, Davie Hogg, Teresa Guild, Karen Richards, Claire Doak and Bex Oakenfull also took part with Ross, Karen and Claire all setting new personal best times.

In the companion 10k race Douglas Clews was first LLV to finish followed by Grant Stevenson and Lorraine Davie.

On the same day the husband and wife pairs of Lynda and Stewart English and Jan and Brian Soutar along with Peter Rieu-Clarke took part in the East Neuk 10k hosted by the Anster Haddies.

Stewart was the first Leven club member to cross the finish line, setting a new personal best for the distance in the process.