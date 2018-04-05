Where to watch ice hockey’s play-off finals

Ice hockey fans can watch this weekend’s play-off finals online – or in a packed bar in Kirkcaldy.

The 2018 showcase event is an 8000-sell out at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, and a huge travelling support is southbound to follow Fife Flyers’ bid to land the championship crown.

They take on Cardiff Devils in the first semi-final on Saturday with a 1.00 pm face-off.

The second tie features rivals Sheffield Steelers against Nottingham Panthers at 5.00 pm, with the winners meeting in the showcase final at 4.00 pm on Sunday.

The semi-finals will be shown live online at EIHL.tv – they can be ordered at £10 per game.

Flyers’ game will also be beamed live to Society Sports Bar in Kirkcaldy.

The Charlotte Street venue has screened a number of Flyers’ games this season and pulled in bumper crowds – and it should enjoy another big crowd to watch the semi-final. Tables can be reserved via Society.

The Bronze final – third-fourth place play-off – will be shown live on the Elite League’s Facebook page from midday on Sunday.

The final will be screened live by the BBC on connected (or smart) TVs, the BBC Sport app, and on the BBC Sport website here.

>> The Fife Free Press will be at Nottingham throughout the weekend and will have regular updates online at www,fifetoday.co.uk and on Facebook at facebook.com/fifefreepress.

>> On Twitter you can follow @mattelder_FFP and @fifefreepressed for all the latest news from the weekend. Use the hashtag #pofw18