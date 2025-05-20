More than 14,500 Scottish golfers applied for The Drive initiative launched by Links Trust

More than 14,500 applications have been made by Scottish golfers for the chance to play on the historic courses at St Andrews at a reduced rate as part of an initiative to "widen access to the home of golf".

The whopping figure was revealed 24 hours before 44 players tackle the Old Course for just £42.50 each as part of an initiative called The Drive.

Between this month and October, 179 tee times are being made available by St Andrews Links Trust to give golfers resident in Scotland the opportunity to play at a reduced price.

The first wave of available tee times has seen incredible demand, with 14,547 golfers applying for the 81 available four-ball times to play on the famous Old Course and the Eden Course on dates in May and June.

A player tees off the on the 18th hole on the Old Course, where 44 Scottish golfers will play on Wednesday for just £42.50 each | St Andrews Links Trust

The remainder of the tee times as part of the pilot project will be on the Castle and Jubilee Courses in September and October, with applications opening for those times on August 6.

Due to the initial success of the initiative, the Links Trust is already looking at opportunities to expand tee time allocation for The Drive in 2026.

“We are delighted so many golfers across Scotland have embraced The Drive and are so keen to come to play our famous courses,” said Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust.

Initiative set be expanded into 2026 and beyond

“As the Home of Golf, we believe in widening access to the sport and this new initiative is part of our drive to provide opportunities for golfers of all ages and abilities.

“Given the huge number of applications, it is clear the demand is there for Scottish golfers to experience St Andrews Links, and we are already looking at how we can expand the initiative into 2026 and beyond with more times.

“We now look forward to welcoming those who have been successful in applying for tee times on the Old Course and the Eden Course, and hope golfers across Scotland can enjoy some excellent golf.”