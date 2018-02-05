Winter work pays off for Leven runner Allen

Leven Las Vegas Running Club jog leader Allen Marr scored a major championship success at the weekend when he won a gold medal at the Scottish National Masters 1500m on the indoor track at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Marr, who was representing his Scottish Athletics club PH Racing Club of Dunfermline at the event, was competing in the over-60 age category against strong opposition but led throughout and finished well in a new personal best for the 1500m distance.

This latest victory goes alongside his gold medal winning performance in the National Masters 3000m event at the same venue in January.

It’s been a terrific start to the new season for the local athlete.

Afterwards the Leven runner said: “I am absolutely delighted with such a successful outcome from the indoor running season.

“During the winter I focussed on the indoor 1500m and 3000m events and all the hard work and preparation has paid off.”

Also at the weekend, the popular Forfar multi-terrain half marathon took place.

This is a tough event which is run around the outskirts of Forfar on a varied mixture of surfaces from country paths, tarmac, pavement, farm tracks, fields, bogs and a knee deep water crossing, with testing hill sections towards the end of the route.

Taking part for Leven Las Vegas were Alan Davie and Robin Pate, with both having strong runs to finish well inside the top 50 in a highly competitive field.

On Saturday morning at Kirkcaldy parkrun there was a large Leven Las Vegas contingent at Beveridge Park.

Susan Kerr followed up her personal best performance at last weekend’s run by making a further substantial improvement on the day.

And the local success didn’t end there.

There were also new best times for the club’s Robin Pate, Annie Gibson and Angela Wood.