Wood you believe it? Angela is most improved

This week Leven Las Vegas Running Club held their regular time trial race, organised by Chris Russell, where runners attempt to improve on their previous best times over a 1.8 mile course

The coveted Caley Cup was awarded to the biggest improver.

LLV’s recent Couch to 5k graduates Lynsay Bell, Jenni Johnstone, Lesley Turnbull, Dawn Watson, Kirsty Barclay and Kenna Orkney all made substantial improvements, demonstrating the benefits of their consistent hard work in training.

Teresa Guild also continued her recent excellent running performances with a big improvement.

However, the cup winner for most improved runner in the training block was Angela Wood who cut more than four minutes off her previous best time.

At the Caley Cup award ceremony at the Caledonian Hotel in Leven, Chris Russell, Bryan McLaren and Robin Pate all received commemorative mugs for attending 100 training sessions at Leven Las Vegas.

The latest instalment of the Nightmare series of winter races was held on Friday evening on an out-and-back four mile course along the coastal path between West Wemyss and East Wemyss.

First place was closely fought between Chris Russell and Bryan McLaren until the later stages when Chris broke clear and eventually won by a margin of 52 seconds over his younger rival.

Chris and Bryan retain the first two places in the rankings for the series so far.

On Saturday morning in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, the club’s mother and daughter Teresa and Jemma Guild along with husband and wife Stewart and Lynda English joined 2000 other competitors for the Great Edinburgh Winter Run 5k around Arthur’s Seat.

Also on Saturday morning, 21 LLV members took part in parkruns at Perth, St Andrews and Kirkcaldy.

Stephanie Barclay and Kenna Orkney both achieved their best times so far at St Andrews.

On Saturday afternoon Allen Marr was back on the indoor track at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, scene of his 3000m gold medal winning performance last week, this time for an open graded 1500m race.

Allen continued his strong start to the year by posting another personal best time at the event.