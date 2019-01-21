Year starts with a bang for Lundin Lasers

Lundin Lasers got the year off to a flying start against Barons with Arthur Duncan easily dispatching Tanya Kapelyukh 3-0 with the loss of only 15 points.

Roman Nydza had a much tougher experience against Barons Andy Hughes having to come back from a 2-1 deficit with some clever cultured play, to calm the agressive Andy, winning the last two games 11-8.

Lasers’ Ron Filsell had a five set match against Bill Beattie and, just like Roman, came back to win 3-2 winning the last two games.

The next two matches were short and sweet with both Arthur and Roman easily beating Tanya and Bill 3-0 respectively.

These results meant that the Lasers had rushed into a 5-0 lead.

Ron had the chance to make it six in a row but failed under the pressure of Andy’s powerful shots, eventually losing 3-1.

The doubles brought together Lasers’ Arthur and Ronnie against Andy and Bill from the Barons.

The Lasers pairing got off to a blistering start winning the first two games before being pegged back by the Barons who went on to win the next three games.

The Barons had started to claw their way back into the fixture before Roman brought them crashing back to earth with a crushing 3-0 win in his final singles match against Bill.

Tanya got the better of Ron with a well deserved 3-1 win before Arthur polished off Andy by the same scoreline in the final match of the evening.

The final score was Lundin Lasers 7 Barons 3.

This consolidated the Lasers third place in the league.