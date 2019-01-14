Young Anster swimmers make a real splash

In a town where the option of swimming often comes down to a wetsuit and a short run off a long pier, Anstruther Primary School swimmers proved they were the fish that got away as they secured relay victory in Fife Schools Swimming Championships.

The six-strong team of boys had a great result at this year’s Fife Schools Swimming Championships which took place in Glenrothes.

Individually, all six swam brilliantly and for the first time in the school’s history, the relay team qualified for the Scottish Schools Final taking place in Glasgow next year.

Team spirit on the day was amazing and the relay team’s race was a true team effort. Rowan was first off the blocks giving the East Neuk team a great lead, which Sam and then Archie managed to hold. Finch then brought them to victory and the cheers could be heard all the way home in Anstruther!

Before the relay race, Finch secured the team’s first gold in a convincing win in the 25m freestyle and Sam achieved a Personal Best earning him silver in the 25m backstroke.

Lucas also swam a PB in his 25m freestyle race whilst Rowan narrowly missed out on a podium place with a fourth in the 50m backstroke.

The school’s Archie and Oscar put in great performances in both breaststroke and freestyle.

The team consisted Rowan (p7), Archie, Lucas, Finch and Sam (all p6) and Oscar, the first ever p4 to qualify from the school.

Surnames not provided.