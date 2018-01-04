Young enjoying best season of career at Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers defenceman Ian Young is having the best season of his career – both on and off the ice.

The 25-year-old from Red Deer, Alberta, is the third highest scoring D-man in the Elite League approaching the halfway stage with nine goals in 26 games.

With a further 13 assists to his name, he is also on course for his best ever points tally in a season, which he puts down to how much he is enjoying his hockey in Fife.

Young told the Press: “It’s probably the most fun I’ve had playing hockey since I was a little kid.

“It’s a really offensive league, so it fits my style a little more, and it’s pretty easy to play well and have success when you have a team of guys playing well with you.

“No one can do it all on their own, so I think the dymanic we have in the room allows everyone to be successful.

“In previous years I haven’t had the opportunity to play as much so it’s all round a great experience.”

Young’s goal tally included a match-winning double in the recent 2-1 success at Guildford Flames, with his solo effort in overtime among the contenders for goal of the season thus far.

In fact, scoring on the breakaway is becoming his trademark.

“I’ve never had so many breakaways in a season and it’s fun to score those,” he said.

“I like to mess around in practice and try different moves. We have competitions every week so when you get one, you definitely want to make sure you take advantage of it.

“The one in Guildford was fun. It was a shock to get it so quickly in overtime but in three-on-three anything can happen when there’s so much space out there.

“You’ve just got to pick your spot and take advantage of it.”

They may be sixth in the standings due to having played fewer games, but Flyers record is currently the second best in the EIHL, providing hope for a successful season.

“It’s definitely something to be proud of, but it’s also something that lets us know we have a chance to do something special if we can continue to keep it up,” he said.

“I’m not totally sure about the history of the organistion but I know it would be really special if we could win a championship this year.

“I definitely think with the path we’ve taken so far we have the tools to do it.

“We seem to keep rolling and we’re just having a lot of fun. The guys are showing up to the rink every day ready to do their jobs and I don’t see any signs of us slowing down.

“Anyone can win a few games here or there, but the consistency we have is pretty special going into the second half and hopefully we can continue it and make a big push to the end of the season.

“We definitely don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we have had success, and we know what we need to if we want to keep it up.

“One of our key strengths is our depth.

“Some guys might have an off night here or there but we’ve got other guys who can step up and put pucks in the net or play well defensively.

“When you’ve got waves of guys like that it makes it a little easier to have good games night in, night out.”