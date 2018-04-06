Young town golfers represent their nation

The New Golf Club’s junior team recently returned from Morgado Portugal having represented Scotland in the UK Home Nations Finals Junior Team Championships.

The local club’s juniors are the 2017 and 2016 Scottish Junior Team champions, and were successful in Portugal, finishing second in their group of four, with 3-3 draws on each of the opening days of the finals.

They went on to finish fourth in the UK.

Christian Barbour, junior team captain in Portugal, thanked the organisers from JTG UK and the local course for the excellent facilities and hospitality in the week, at the closing gala ceremony dinner.

The team players are most grateful for the continued support of the local community, with coaches and assistant personnel at the St Andrews Links Junior Golf Association, and associated infrastructure, with the first class support network of golf coaching and advice.

The juniors now begin their 2018 season in the first week of April, at the Scottish Boys Open Championship at Montrose.

Theeam at The New Golf Club have three boys selected in 2018 for Scottish Golf assisted training in the current U18 Scottish Boys squad.

Ben Caton junior captain, Christian Barbour junior vice captain and Aamar Saleem junior first team member.

The boys will be representing The New Golf Club, St Andrews at junior tour events throughout the UK during 2018.

In addition, the club’s recent junior players are beginning to move on to represent the club at the men’s amateur golf level with 2016 junior captain, John Paterson, recently achieving a semi final place in the Men’s South African Amateur Championship.

The club has thanked The St Andrews Links Trust and their support with junior team coaching, together with the New St Andrews Japan Golf Trust and the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation funding support for the Junior Team; the local community support received is much appreciated by the team members.